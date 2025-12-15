Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Dividend Yield: 8.83%

8.83% Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $40 to $20 on Nov. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $40 to $20 on Nov. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. JP Morgan analyst Chris Scott downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $32 to $20 on Nov. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Chris Scott downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $32 to $20 on Nov. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On Nov. 5, Perrigo reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Dividend Yield: 4.81%

4.81% Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $37 to $36 on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $37 to $36 on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $62 on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%

analyst Seamus Fernandez upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $62 on Dec. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81% Recent News: On Dec. 11, Bristol Myers Squibb received FDA Priority Review for Opdivo Plus AVD combination sBLA in untreated stage III/IV cHL.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Dividend Yield: 3.35%

3.35% Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $95 to $98 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst David Macdonald maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $95 to $98 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $96 to $97 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $96 to $97 on Dec. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65% Recent News: On Dec. 9, CVS raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS and sales guidance.

Photo via Shutterstock