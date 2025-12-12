Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Plunge This Month

As of Dec. 12, 2025, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

On Oct. 22, Precision Drilling posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. “Precision’s third quarter not only achieved financial results that exceeded most expectations, but also demonstrated our ability to meet shareholder capital allocation commitments while continuing to strengthen our competitive position through fleet investments in key operating markets. Precision’s favorable positioning in U.S. natural gas markets and Canadian heavy oil and unconventional natural gas markets, combined with scale and technical expertise, have provided us the ability to capture numerous opportunities to deploy upgrade capital underpinned by customer commitments, drive revenue and activity growth, and deliver excellent financial returns to our shareholders,” said Carey Ford, Precision’s President and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock gained around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $71.77.

RSI Value: 73.5

73.5 PDS Price Action: Shares of Precision Drilling fell 0.9% to close at $70.32 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 79.18 Momentum score with Value at 88.02.

Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE:KGS)

On Dec. 11, EQT announced that the EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV funds have fully exited their investment in Kodiak Gas Services. The company's stock gained around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $50.43.

RSI Value: 70.8

70.8 KGS Price Action: Shares of Kodiak Gas Services rose 1.3% to close at $37.93 on Thursday.

