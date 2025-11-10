Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ)

Dividend Yield: 6.89%

6.89% Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng assumed coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $49 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Michael Ng assumed coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $49 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $47 to $48 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $47 to $48 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: On Oct. 29, Verizon reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results.

On Oct. 29, Verizon reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Dividend Yield: 5.18%

5.18% JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $35 to $33 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $35 to $33 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $35 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

analyst Jason Bazinet reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $35 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74% Recent News: Analysts are expecting Interpublic Group to post quarterly earnings at 73 cents per share on revenue of $2.19 billion for the latest quarter.

Analysts are expecting Interpublic Group to post quarterly earnings at 73 cents per share on revenue of $2.19 billion for the latest quarter.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dividend Yield: 4.83%

4.83% Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $39 to $35 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $39 to $35 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $39 to $30 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Michael Ng maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $39 to $30 on Nov. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On Oct. 30, Comcast posted upbeat quarterly results.

On Oct. 30, Comcast posted upbeat quarterly results.

Photo via Shutterstock