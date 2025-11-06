Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Real Estate Stocks With Over 8% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Dividend Yield: 9.91%

9.91% UBS analyst Robin Farley maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $10 to $11 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Robin Farley maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $10 to $11 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $16 to $11 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $16 to $11 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On Oct. 30, the company posted diluted adjusted FFO per share of 35 cents.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Dividend Yield: 8.75%

8.75% Truist Securities analyst Gregory Miller maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $7 to $8 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Gregory Miller maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $7 to $8 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Keybanc analyst Austin Wurschmidt maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $14 to $12 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%

analyst Austin Wurschmidt maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $14 to $12 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60% Recent News: On Nov. 5, RLJ Lodging posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Dividend Yield: 8.37%

8.37% Jefferies analyst Joe Dickstein downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $26 to $20 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Joe Dickstein downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $26 to $20 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $27.5 to $22 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Michael Carroll maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $27.5 to $22 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Recent News: On Oct. 27, Easterly Government Properties posted upbeat quarterly results.

