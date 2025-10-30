Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dividend Yield: 4.98%

UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $24 to $23 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Recent News: DENTSPLY SIRONA will host an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, Nov. 6, to discuss third-quarter results.

DENTSPLY SIRONA will host an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, Nov. 6, to discuss third-quarter results.

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK)

Dividend Yield: 3.74%

3.74% Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham reinstated a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $84 to $95 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

On Oct. 30, Merck posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS)

Dividend Yield: 4.67%

4.67% Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem reiterated a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $14 to $10 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Viatris will to report third quarter financial results on Nov. 6.

