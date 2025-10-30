Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Amazon Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Analysts expect the Seattle, Washington-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share, up from $1.43 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Amazon's quarterly revenue is $177.74 billion, compared to $158.88 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Amazon announced that Project Rainier, one of the world's largest AI compute clusters, is now fully operational. Artificial intelligence company Anthropic is already using it to build and deploy its AI model Claude, the company said.

Shares of Amazon rose 0.5% to close at $230.30 on Wednesday.

UBS analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $271 to $279 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $260 to $269 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $250 to $280 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $260 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $240 to $275 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%

