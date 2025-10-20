A person holding dividend in form of cash in his hand
October 20, 2025 7:48 AM 2 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Materials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

  • Dividend Yield: 12.17%
  • Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $9 to $8 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • Jefferies analyst Laurance Alexander maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $15 to $14 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%
  • Recent News: Huntsman will hold a conference call on Friday, Nov. 7, to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results.
  • Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest HUN news.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW)

  • Dividend Yield: 6.40%
  • Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $26 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $28 to $23 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%
  • Recent News: On Oct. 9, Dow declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share.
  • Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest DOW news

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

  • Dividend Yield: 5.30%
  • Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $55 to $50 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $56 to $55 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.
  • Recent News: On Sept. 8, Sonoco agreed to sell Temperature-Assured Packaging business to Arsenal Capital Partners.
  • Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest SON news
Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock

DOW Logo
DOWDow Inc
$22.000.50%
Overview
HUN Logo
HUNHuntsman Corp
$8.321.22%
SON Logo
SONSonoco Products Co
$40.340.77%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Beat the Market With Our Free Pre-Market Newsletter
Enter your email to get Benzinga's ultimate morning update: The PreMarket Activity Newsletter
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved