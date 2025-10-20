Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Materials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Dividend Yield: 12.17%

12.17% Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $9 to $8 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst John Roberts maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $9 to $8 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Jefferies analyst Laurance Alexander maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $15 to $14 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

analyst Laurance Alexander maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $15 to $14 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74% Recent News: Huntsman will hold a conference call on Friday, Nov. 7, to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results.

Huntsman will hold a conference call on Friday, Nov. 7, to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest HUN news.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW)

Dividend Yield: 6.40%

6.40% Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $26 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst John Roberts maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $26 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $28 to $23 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $28 to $23 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74% Recent News: On Oct. 9, Dow declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share.

On Oct. 9, Dow declared a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest DOW news

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Dividend Yield: 5.30%

5.30% Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $55 to $50 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Gabe Hajde maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $55 to $50 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $56 to $55 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $56 to $55 on Sept. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: On Sept. 8, Sonoco agreed to sell Temperature-Assured Packaging business to Arsenal Capital Partners.

On Sept. 8, Sonoco agreed to sell Temperature-Assured Packaging business to Arsenal Capital Partners. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest SON news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock