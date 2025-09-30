Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Dividend Yield: 15.00%

15.00% UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $10 to $10.5 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $10 to $10.5 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. JMP Securities analyst Mikhail Goberman maintained a Market Outperform rating and cut the price target from $12 to $11 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Mikhail Goberman maintained a Market Outperform rating and cut the price target from $12 to $11 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: On Sept. 11, MFA Financial announced a dividend of 36 cents per share.

On Sept. 11, MFA Financial announced a dividend of 36 cents per share.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Dividend Yield: 14.63%

14.63% UBS analyst Brock Vandervliet maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $9.5 to $9.75 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Brock Vandervliet maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $9.5 to $9.75 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $9.5 to $10 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $9.5 to $10 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On Sept. 11, AGNC Investment declared a monthly common stock dividend of 12 cents per common share for September.

On Sept. 11, AGNC Investment declared a monthly common stock dividend of 12 cents per common share for September.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Dividend Yield: 13.31%

13.31% UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $20 to $21 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $20 to $21 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $20.5 to $21.5 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $20.5 to $21.5 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On Sept. 10, Annaly Capital Management announced a third-quarter common stock dividend of 70 cents per share.

On Sept. 10, Annaly Capital Management announced a third-quarter common stock dividend of 70 cents per share.

Photo via Shutterstock