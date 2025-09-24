H.B. Fuller Company FUL will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share, up from $1.13 per share in the year-ago period. H.B. Fuller projects quarterly revenue of $893.89 million, compared to $917.93 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 25, H.B. Fuller reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

With the recent buzz around H.B. Fuller, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. As of now, H.B. Fuller offers an annual dividend yield of 1.58%, which is a semi-annual dividend amount of 23 cents per share (94 cents a year).

So, how can investors capitalize on its dividend yield to earn a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $380,554 or around 6,383 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $76,135 or around 1,277 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($0.94 in this case). So, $6,000 / $0.94 = 6,383 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $0.94 = 1,277 shares ($100 per month).

Note that the dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as both the dividend payment and the stock price fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price remains unchanged. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

FUL Price Action: Shares of H.B. Fuller fell 1.7% to close at $59.62 on Tuesday.

