Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp H.B. Fuller Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

H.B. Fuller Company FUL will release earnings for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Analysts expect the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share. That's up from $1.13 per share in the year-ago period. H.B. Fuller projects quarterly revenue of $893.89 million, compared to $917.93 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 25, H.B. Fuller reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

H.B. Fuller shares fell 1.3% to close at $60.81 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $60 to $75 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $50 to $54 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Seaport Global analyst Michael Harrison downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $75 to $72 on Jan. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying FUL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock