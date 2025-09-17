Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Health Care Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Medtronic plc MDT

Dividend Yield: 3.02%

3.02% Argus Research analyst David Toung maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $105 to $115 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst David Toung maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $105 to $115 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $99 to $101 on Aug. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $99 to $101 on Aug. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: On Sept. 15, Medtronic announced the pricing of €1.5 billion of senior notes.

On Sept. 15, Medtronic announced the pricing of €1.5 billion of senior notes. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MDT news.

AbbVie Inc. ABBV

Dividend Yield: 3.03%

3.03% JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $200 to $235 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Chris Schott maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $200 to $235 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $240 to $260 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $240 to $260 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On Sept. 11, AbbVie announced it has settled litigation with all generic manufacturers that filed abbreviated new drug applications with the FDA for generic versions of upadacitinib tablets.

On Sept. 11, AbbVie announced it has settled litigation with all generic manufacturers that filed abbreviated new drug applications with the FDA for generic versions of upadacitinib tablets. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest ABBV news

Premier, Inc. PINC

Dividend Yield: 3.18%

3.18% UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $23 to $26 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $23 to $26 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $22 to $27 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Eric Coldwell maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $22 to $27 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: On Sept. 9, Premier named Bruce Radcliff as President of Supply Chain Services.

On Sept. 9, Premier named Bruce Radcliff as President of Supply Chain Services. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PINC news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock