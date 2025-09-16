Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 10% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Dynex Capital, Inc. DX

Dividend Yield: 16.28%

16.28% UBS analyst Doug Harter maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $12.5 to $13 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Doug Harter maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $12.5 to $13 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $12.5 to $13 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $12.5 to $13 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On July 21, Dynex Cap posted mixed quarterly results.

MFA Financial, Inc. MFA

Dividend Yield: 14.24%

14.24% UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $10 to $10.5 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $10 to $10.5 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. JMP Securities analyst Mikhail Goberman maintained a Market Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $12 to $11 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Mikhail Goberman maintained a Market Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $12 to $11 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: On Sept. 11, MFA Financial announced a dividend of 36 cents per share.

AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC

Dividend Yield: 14.13%

14.13% UBS analyst Brock Vandervliet maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $9.5 to $9.75 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Brock Vandervliet maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $9.5 to $9.75 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $9.5 to $10 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $9.5 to $10 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On Sept. 11, AGNC Investment declared a monthly common stock dividend of 12 cents per common share for September.

