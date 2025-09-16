Ferguson Enterprises, Dave & Buster's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $8.41 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Ferguson shares gained 0.6% to $215.87 in after-hours trading.

Adtran Holdings Inc. ADTN announced a $150 million convertible senior notes offering. Adtran shares dipped 10% to $9.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Brand House Collective Inc. TBHC to post a quarterly loss of 74 cents per share on revenue of $77.63 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Brand House Collective shares gained 1.6% to $1.96 in after-hours trading.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. PLAY posted weaker-than-expected results for the second quarter. Dave & Buster’s reported second-quarter revenue of $557.41 million, missing analyst estimates of $562.78 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The entertainment and dining company reported adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, missing estimates of 92 cents per share. Dave & Buster’s shares dipped 17.3% to $20.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Corp. EPM to post quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share on revenue of $20.90 million after the closing bell. Evolution Petroleum shares gained 1.5% to $5.35 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock