September 16, 2025 4:35 AM

Ferguson Enterprises, Dave & Buster's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $8.41 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Ferguson shares gained 0.6% to $215.87 in after-hours trading.
  • Adtran Holdings Inc. ADTN announced a $150 million convertible senior notes offering. Adtran shares dipped 10% to $9.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Brand House Collective Inc. TBHC to post a quarterly loss of 74 cents per share on revenue of $77.63 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Brand House Collective shares gained 1.6% to $1.96 in after-hours trading.

  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. PLAY posted weaker-than-expected results for the second quarter. Dave & Buster’s reported second-quarter revenue of $557.41 million, missing analyst estimates of $562.78 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The entertainment and dining company reported adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, missing estimates of 92 cents per share. Dave & Buster’s shares dipped 17.3% to $20.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Corp. EPM to post quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share on revenue of $20.90 million after the closing bell. Evolution Petroleum shares gained 1.5% to $5.35 in after-hours trading.

