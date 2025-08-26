Box Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Box, Inc. BOX will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Analysts expect the Redwood City, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 31 cents per share, down from 44 cents per share in the year-ago period. Box projects to report quarterly revenue of $290.19 million, compared to $270.04 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 6, Box and Netpoleon Solutions Pte Ltd. announced a strategic partnership that combines their best-in-class offerings to transform the way organizations in Singapore manage and interact with their content.

Box shares fell 1.2% to close at $31.42 on Monday.

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $38 to $42 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $35 to $38 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

UBS analyst Rich Hilliker maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $42 to $37 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $34 to $40 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Considering buying BOX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

