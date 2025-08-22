Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Materials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Huntsman Corporation HUN

Dividend Yield: 9.81%

9.81% Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $13 to $9 on Aug. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Michael Sison maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $13 to $9 on Aug. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On July 31, Huntsman posted downbeat quarterly results.

On July 31, Huntsman posted downbeat quarterly results.

FMC Corporation FMC

Dividend Yield: 5.90%

5.90% Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $46 to $42 on Aug. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Vincent Andrews maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $46 to $42 on Aug. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Keybanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $53 to $61 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $53 to $61 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On July 30, FMC posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.

On July 30, FMC posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Tronox Holdings plc TROX

Dividend Yield: 5.45%

5.45% Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $8 to $4 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Vincent Andrews maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $8 to $4 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $6 to $5 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst John Roberts maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $6 to $5 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: On July 30, Tronox Holdings reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY25 sales guidance.

On July 30, Tronox Holdings reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY25 sales guidance.

