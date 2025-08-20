Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS

Dividend Yield: 7.47%

7.47% Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $127 to $114 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $127 to $114 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $90 to $80 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $90 to $80 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: On July 29, United Parcel Service reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS miss.

On July 29, United Parcel Service reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS miss. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest UPS news.

Karat Packaging Inc. KRT

Dividend Yield: 6.94%

6.94% Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $28 to $31 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $28 to $31 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Jan. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Jan. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On Aug. 7, Karat Packaging posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

On Aug. 7, Karat Packaging posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest KRT news

Robert Half Inc. RHI

Dividend Yield: 6.45%

6.45% JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $47 to $45 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $47 to $45 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Barclays analyst Manav Pataik maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $50 to $45 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Manav Pataik maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $50 to $45 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On July 23, Robert Half posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

On July 23, Robert Half posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest RHI news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock