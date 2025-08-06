Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.
Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.
Dow Inc. DOW
- Dividend Yield: 6.26%
- Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $31 to $30 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $35 to $32 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.
- Recent News: On July 24, Dow reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results and cut dividend by 50%.
Tronox Holdings plc TROX
- Dividend Yield: 6.01%
- Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $6 to $5 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.
- BMO Capital analyst John McNulty downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and cut the price target from $7 to $3 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
- Recent News: On July 30, Tronox Holdings reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY25 sales guidance.
Eastman Chemical Company EMN
- Dividend Yield: 5.41%
- Keybanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $93 to $79 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $90 to $70 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.
- Recent News: On July 31, Eastman Chemical reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
