Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Real Estate Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK

Dividend Yield: 8.98%

8.98% JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $10 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $10 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $16 to $11 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $16 to $11 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: Park Hotels & Resorts will release its financial results for the second quarter after the stock market closes on Thursday, July 31.

Park Hotels & Resorts will release its financial results for the second quarter after the stock market closes on Thursday, July 31.

RLJ Lodging Trust RLJ

Dividend Yield: 7.79%

7.79% Truist Securities analyst Gregory Miller maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $10 to $7 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Gregory Miller maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $10 to $7 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Wolfe Research analyst Keegan Carl downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Perform on Sept. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Keegan Carl downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Perform on Sept. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: RLJ Lodging Trust will report financial results for the second quarter, after the markets close on Aug. 7.

RLJ Lodging Trust will report financial results for the second quarter, after the markets close on Aug. 7.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT

Dividend Yield: 6.70%

6.70% Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $17 to $19 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $17 to $19 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $18 to $17 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $18 to $17 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: OUTFRONT Media will report second quarter results on Aug. 5.

OUTFRONT Media will report second quarter results on Aug. 5.

