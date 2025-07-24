Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Tronox Holdings plc TROX

Dividend Yield: 8.55%

Dividend Yield: 8.55%
Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $6 to $5 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and increased the price target from $5 to $7 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Recent News: Tronox Holdings will release earnings for the second quarter on July 30.



FMC Corporation FMC

Dividend Yield: 5.28%

Dividend Yield: 5.28%
Keybanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $53 to $61 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $48 to $49 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Recent News: FMC will release its second quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 30.



Dow Inc. DOW

Dividend Yield: 9.22%

Dividend Yield: 9.22%
BMO Capital analyst John McNulty downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and cut the price target from $29 to $22 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Fermium Research analyst Frank Mitsch downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $30 on June 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Recent News: On July 24, Dow reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut dividend by 50%.



