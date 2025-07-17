Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.
Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD
- Dividend Yield: 6.79%
- Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $39 to $38 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.
- Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $36 to $35 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
- Recent News: On April 29, Enterprise posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG
- Dividend Yield: 6.68%
- RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $34 to $33 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
- Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $35 to $36 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
- Recent News: Northern Oil and Gas will issue its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Thursday, July 31.
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP
- Dividend Yield: 6.41%
- Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $24 to $23 on July 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $25 to $17 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
- Recent News: On May 7, Helmerich & Payne posted weak quarterly earnings.
