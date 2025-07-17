Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD

Dividend Yield: 6.79%

6.79% Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $39 to $38 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $39 to $38 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $36 to $35 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Theresa Chen maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $36 to $35 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: On April 29, Enterprise posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

On April 29, Enterprise posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest EPD news.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG

Dividend Yield: 6.68%

6.68% RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $34 to $33 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $34 to $33 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $35 to $36 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $35 to $36 on May 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: Northern Oil and Gas will issue its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Thursday, July 31.

Northern Oil and Gas will issue its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Thursday, July 31. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest NOG news

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP

Dividend Yield: 6.41%

6.41% Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $24 to $23 on July 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $24 to $23 on July 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $25 to $17 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Neil Mehta maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $25 to $17 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On May 7, Helmerich & Payne posted weak quarterly earnings.

On May 7, Helmerich & Payne posted weak quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest HP news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock