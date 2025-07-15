Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN

Dividend Yield: 8.43%

8.43% Barclays analyst Jeff Kessler maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $21 to $24 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Jeff Kessler maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $21 to $24 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $27 to $23 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $27 to $23 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: On June 5, Dine Brands Global priced its $600 million securitized financing facility.

On June 5, Dine Brands Global priced its $600 million securitized financing facility.

Jack in the Box Inc. JACK

Dividend Yield: 8.29%

8.29% Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $32 to $20 on June 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Chris O'Cull downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $32 to $20 on June 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $51 to $22 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Jake Bartlett downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $51 to $22 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: The company will release third-quarter earnings release after the closing bell on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

The company will release third-quarter earnings release after the closing bell on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Monro, Inc. MNRO

Dividend Yield: 7.13%

7.13% Wells Fargo analyst David Lantz maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $15 to $16 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst David Lantz maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $15 to $16 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $27 to $19 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Seth Basham maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $27 to $19 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: On May 28, Monro reported a fourth-quarter revenue beat and approved a first-quarter cash dividend of 28 cents per share.

On May 28, Monro reported a fourth-quarter revenue beat and approved a first-quarter cash dividend of 28 cents per share.

