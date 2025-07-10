Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. DOC

Dividend Yield: 6.68%

6.68% Wells Fargo analyst Connor Siversky maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Connor Siversky maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Argus Research analyst John Staszak reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $25 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst John Staszak reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $25 on April 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: Healthpeak Properties will report second quarter financial results after the close of trading on Thursday, July 24.

Healthpeak Properties will report second quarter financial results after the close of trading on Thursday, July 24. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest DOC news.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. SBRA

Dividend Yield: 6.49%

6.49% Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $17 to $18 on March 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $17 to $18 on March 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Citizens Capital Market analyst Matthew Carletti reiterated a Market Outperform rating with a price target of $20 on Feb. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

analyst Matthew Carletti reiterated a Market Outperform rating with a price target of $20 on Feb. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%. Recent News: On May 5, Sabra Health Care REIT posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.

On May 5, Sabra Health Care REIT posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest SBRA news

Highwoods Properties, Inc. HIW

Dividend Yield: 6.46%

6.46% Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $33 to $32 on Feb. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $33 to $32 on Feb. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Deutsche Bank analyst Omotayo Okusanya downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $31 to $35 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Omotayo Okusanya downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $31 to $35 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: Highwoods Properties will release its second quarter results on Tuesday, July 29, after the closing bell.

Highwoods Properties will release its second quarter results on Tuesday, July 29, after the closing bell. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest HIW news

Photo via Shutterstock