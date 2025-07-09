July 9, 2025 8:55 AM 3 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Materials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields (CORRECTED)

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct date of Frank Mitsch's downgrade of DOW, which occurred on June 19.

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Dow Inc. DOW

  • Dividend Yield: 9.64%
  • BMO Capital analyst John McNulty downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and cut the price target from $29 to $22 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
  • Fermium Research analyst Frank Mitsch downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $30 on June 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Recent News: On July 7, Dow announced it will shut down three European plants, which may result in up to $790 million worth of asset write-downs.
Huntsman Corporation HUN

  • Dividend Yield: 8.87%
  • JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $17 to $13 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • Recent News: Huntsman will hold a conference call on Friday, Aug. 1, to discuss its second quarter financial results.
FMC Corporation FMC

  • Dividend Yield: 5.36%
  • Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $48 to $49 on July 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Keybanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $49 to $53 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.
  • Recent News: FMC will release its second quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 30.
