Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS

Dividend Yield: 6.50%

6.50% UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $128 to $124 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $128 to $124 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $126 to $114 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $126 to $114 on April 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: United Parcel Service is strategically navigating a challenging economic landscape, focusing intensely on internal efficiencies and cost reduction to bolster profitability and deliver higher returns for investors.

United Parcel Service is strategically navigating a challenging economic landscape, focusing intensely on internal efficiencies and cost reduction to bolster profitability and deliver higher returns for investors.

Karat Packaging Inc. KRT

Dividend Yield: 6.40%

6.40% Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $28 to $31 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $28 to $31 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Jan. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Jan. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On June 10, Karat Packaging announced it priced a secondary offering of 1.5 million shares at $27 per share.

On June 10, Karat Packaging announced it priced a secondary offering of 1.5 million shares at $27 per share.

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA

Dividend Yield: 5.86%

5.86% TD Cowen analyst Thomas Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $145 to $130 on Aug. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Thomas Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $145 to $130 on Aug. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $145 to $130 on Aug. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Michael Linenberg maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $145 to $130 on Aug. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: Copa Holdings is expected to post its second-quarter results on Aug. 6.

Copa Holdings is expected to post its second-quarter results on Aug. 6.

Photo via Shutterstock