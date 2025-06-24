Zinger Key Points
- A more conservative goal of $100 monthly dividend income would require 207 shares of FedEx.
- An investor would need to own $237,024 worth of FedEx to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.
FedEx Corporation FDX will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 23.
Analysts expect the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.85 per share, up from $5.41 per share in the year-ago period.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, FedEx projects to report quarterly revenue of $21.81 billion, compared to $22.1 billion a year earlier.
On June 9, FedEx board increased its quarterly dividend from $1.38 to $1.45 per share.
With the recent buzz around FedEx, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. Currently, FedEx offers an annual dividend yield of 2.53%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of $1.45 per share ($5.80 a year).
So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?
To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $237,024 or around 1,034 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $47,451 or around 207 shares.
To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($5.80 in this case). So, $6,000 / $5.80 = 1,034 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $5.80 = 207 shares ($100 per month).
Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.
How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.
For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).
Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.
FDX Price Action: Shares of FedEx rose 2.1% to close at $229.23 on Monday.
