June 18, 2025 8:22 AM 2 min read

How To Earn $500 A Month From Accenture Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Accenture plc ACN will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, June 20.

Analysts expect the Dublin-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share, up from $3.13 per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Accenture projects quarterly revenue at $17.3 billion, compared to $16.47 billion a year earlier.

On May 8, Accenture announced plans to acquire Japan-based Yumemi to accelerate the launch of innovative digital products and services.

With the recent buzz around Accenture, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. Currently, Accenture offers an annual dividend yield of 1.90% — a quarterly dividend amount of $1.48 per share ($5.92 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Accenture, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Accenture's $5.92 dividend: $6,000 / 5.92 = 5,769 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $316,398 worth of Accenture, or 1,014 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $5.92 = 203 shares, or $63,342 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

Invest in Real Estate with as Little as $10

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

ACN Price Action: Shares of Accenture fell by 0.7% to close at $312.03 on Tuesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

ACN Logo
ACNAccenture PLC
$312.00-0.01%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
45.28
Growth
31.34
Quality
12.76
Value
12.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved