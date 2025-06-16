How To Earn $500 A Month From Jabil Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Jabil Inc. JBL will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 17.

Analysts expect the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share, up from $1.89 per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Jabil projects quarterly revenue of $7.03 billion, compared to $6.76 billion a year earlier.

On May 21, Jabil disclosed that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with AVL Software and Functions GmbH, the e-drive and software center of AVL List GmbH.

Some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the Jabil's dividends. Currently, the company offers an annual dividend yield of 0.18%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 8 cents per share (32 cents a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $3,297,000 or around 18,750 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $659,400 or around 3,750 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($0.32 in this case). So, $6,000 / $0.32 = 18,750 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $0.32 = 3,750 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

JBL Price Action: Shares of Jabil fell 1.8% to close at $175.84 on Friday.

