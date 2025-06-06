As global growth forecasts dim and trade tensions rattle markets, high-dividend stocks are stealing the spotlight. The OECD just slashed its U.S. GDP outlook to 1.6% for 2025 from 2.2%, citing persistent policy uncertainty and trade friction.

That's prompted investors to sharply pivot toward dividend payers—names that offer predictable income when price action gets erratic.

In an environment where the S&P 500 yields a tepid 1.28%, cash-generating stalwarts with robust balance sheets and fat dividends are in high demand. Historically, dividend-paying stocks have outpaced non-payers by more than 2x in average annual returns, and June 2025 is shaping up to be no exception.

Here are three high-yield stocks – and one ETF – that are standing out in this market:

Realty Income Corp O – Yield: 5.77%

The monthly payout machine continues to deliver, with 659 straight dividend checks and a rock-solid 75% AFFO payout ratio.

Realty Income's $23 billion in first-quarter acquisition opportunities and A-rated credit make it a defensive pick as tariff negotiations linger.

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD – Yield: 6.89%

Energy's volatility hasn't fazed this pipeline operator. Its fee-based model and $6 billion in 2025 projects support a generous yield, without the commodity price drama. A steady cash-flow engine for income seekers.

OneMain Holdings Inc OMF – Yield: 8.02%

With a 9.69% gain over the past month alone, OneMain Holdings blends high yield with capital appreciation. Its strong balance sheet gives investors confidence amid uncertain economic signals.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF SCHD – Yield: 3.96%

Prefer a hands-off approach?

SCHD offers a diversified path to income with a 4% yield and holdings boasting 8.4% dividend growth over the past five years. It's a popular pick for those avoiding stock-specific risk.

As markets climb but face lingering macro uncertainty, income-focused strategies are staging a strong comeback. For investors looking to shield their portfolios while still collecting steady cash, these dividend leaders offer exactly that – without needing to call the market’s next move.

