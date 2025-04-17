April 17, 2025 9:12 AM 2 min read

Retail Giant Costco Raises Dividend By 12%

by Shivani Kumaresan Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Costco Wholesale Corp. COST increased its quarterly dividend on Thursday, raising its regular cash payout from $1.16 to $1.30 per share. The proposed increment amounts to a 12% increase in the quarterly dividend.

The revised quarterly dividend will amount to $5.20 annually and is scheduled for distribution on May 16, 2025, to shareholders who hold Costco stock as of the close of business on May 2, 2025.

Also Read: Target Under Pressure From Discretionary Spend Slowdown, Mounting Inventory Risk, Goldman Sachs Downgrades Stock

Costco held $12.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of February 16, 2025. Last week, the retailer reported March same-store sales growth of 9.1%, with the U.S. comparable sales of 8.7%.

As of now, Costco operates 904 warehouse locations around the world. The bulk of its operations, 623 stores are based in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The remainder are spread across markets like Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Australia, and several other countries.

Beyond its physical locations, Costco’s online storefronts serve consumers in major markets such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

Costco is due to report third-quarter earnings on May 29.

Costco Wholesale Stock Prediction For 2025

Equity research analysts on and off Wall Street typically use earnings growth and fundamental research as a form of valuation and forecasting. But many in trading turn to technical analysis as a way to form predictive models for share price trajectory.

Some investors look to trends to help forecast where they believe a stock could trade at a certain point in the future. Looking at Costco Wholesale, an investor could make an assessment about a stock's long term prospects using a moving average and trend line. If they believe a stock will remain above the moving average, which many believe is a bullish signal, they can extrapolate that trend into the future using a trend line. For Costco Wholesale, the 200-day moving average sits at $924.32, according to Benzinga Pro, which is below the current price of $967.75. For more on charts and trend lines, see a description here.

Traders believe that when a stock is above its moving average, it is a generally bullish signal, and when it crosses below, it is a more negative signal. Investors could use trend lines to make an educated guess about where a stock could trade at a later date if conditions remain stable.

Price Action: COST shares closed higher by 0.65% at $974 on Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo by Steve Travelguide via Shutterstock

COST Logo
COSTCostco Wholesale Corp
$974.000.65%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.43
Growth
57.06
Quality
83.02
Value
20.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which retail stocks might follow Costco's lead?
How will dividend increases impact investor sentiment?
What other retailers could benefit from Costco's growth?
Are there consumer staples poised for gains after Costco's news?
How might Costco's cash reserves influence acquisitions?
Which international markets is Costco likely to expand into?
What trends in online retail could affect Costco's strategy?
How might the warehouse model attract new investors?
Will Costco's same-store sales growth inspire confidence in peers?
What implications does Costco's strong earnings have for the sector?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Ex-Date
ticker
name
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Click to see more Dividends updates
Posted In:
NewsDividendsTop StoriesGeneralAI GeneratedBriefsStories That Matter

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved