Top 4 Small-Cap Stocks In The Business Equipment Industry With The Highest Dividend Yield

Below are the top small-cap business equipment stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of dividend yield. DieboldDBD
has a dividend yield of 3.80%. Diebold's shares closed at $29.95 on Friday. HNIHNI
has a dividend yield of 3.00%. HNI's shares closed at $31.61 on Friday. KnollKNL
has a dividend yield of 2.90%. Knoll's shares closed at $16.46 on Friday. SteelcaseSCS
has a dividend yield of 2.60%. Steelcase's shares closed at $13.60 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Business Equipment IndustryHighest Dividend YieldSmall capssmall-cap stocksDividendsTrading Ideas