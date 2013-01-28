ñol

Top 4 Small-Cap Stocks In The Business Equipment Industry With The Highest Dividend Yield

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 28, 2013 1:05 AM | 30 seconds read
Below are the top small-cap business equipment stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of dividend yield. Diebold
DBD
has a dividend yield of 3.80%. Diebold's shares closed at $29.95 on Friday. HNI
HNI
has a dividend yield of 3.00%. HNI's shares closed at $31.61 on Friday. Knoll
KNL
has a dividend yield of 2.90%. Knoll's shares closed at $16.46 on Friday. Steelcase
SCS
has a dividend yield of 2.60%. Steelcase's shares closed at $13.60 on Friday.

