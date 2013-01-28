ñol

The Latest Dividend Boosters

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Contributor 
January 28, 2013 9:32 AM | 1 min read
The stock market is rising and more and more companies are raising their dividends. Unemployment is down, and it appears that the economy is improving. When a stock raises its dividend, it is always a good sign. Here are some that have boosted their dividends recently.

CMS Energy increased the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock by 6 percent

Parker Hannifin Corporation (PH) increased its quarterly dividend by 5%

GATX Corporation (GMT) increased its dividend by 3.3%

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) has bumped up its dividend by about 2%

Old National Bancorp (ONB) declared an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend of 11.1%

First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) announced Wednesday a quarterly dividend increase to 5 cents from 1 cent per share

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. raised its dividend by more than 10%

Realty Income Corporation (O) declared a 19.2% increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) raised up its quarterly common stock dividend by 14%

If you like stock lists like this, such as a list of stocks going ex-dividend, beer stocks, candy stocks, or coffee stocks, go to WallStreetNewsNetwork.com.

