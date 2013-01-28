The Latest Dividend Boosters

CMS Energy increased the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock by 6 percent
Parker Hannifin Corporation (PH) increased its quarterly dividend by 5%
GATX Corporation (GMT) increased its dividend by 3.3%
NGL Energy Partners (NGL) has bumped up its dividend by about 2%
Old National Bancorp (ONB) declared an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend of 11.1%
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) announced Wednesday a quarterly dividend increase to 5 cents from 1 cent per share
Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. raised its dividend by more than 10%
Realty Income Corporation (O) declared a 19.2% increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) raised up its quarterly common stock dividend by 14%
