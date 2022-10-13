ñol

Markets Rally Despite Hot Inflation Data — Why Are The Fed's Rate Hikes Having No Effect On Inflation?: Benzinga TV

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
October 13, 2022 5:40 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • U.S. indices are higher for the session, reversing from earlier weakness following bigger-than-expected September CPI data.
  • U.S. CPI year-over-year for os Sept. 8.2% versus the 8.1% estimate.
Markets Rally Despite Hot Inflation Data — Why Are The Fed's Rate Hikes Having No Effect On Inflation?: Benzinga TV

On today's (Oct. 13) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at Great Hill Capital, about today's consumer price index (CPI) data and what it means for the Federal Reserve's rate hikes and inflation.

Stock Market Movers is all about covering the top stock market headlines on the day. If there is a mover or a major catalyst Money Mitch will cover it on the show.

To watch the rest of this interview click HERE

