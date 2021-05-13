Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading higher as growth stocks rebound following a heavy selloff on Wednesday.

Peloton's stock is currently up 4.58% to a price of $92.45. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 23.79 million, about 146.44% of its recent 30-day volume average of 16.25 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $105.94 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $171.09 and as low as $38.8.

