QQQ
+ 2.45
314.44
+ 0.77%
DIA
+ 4.04
332.15
+ 1.2%
SPY
+ 4.46
401.25
+ 1.1%
TLT
+ 0.21
135.39
+ 0.15%
GLD
+ 0.70
169.74
+ 0.41%

Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 13, 2021 3:49 pm
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading higher as growth stocks rebound following a heavy selloff on Wednesday.

Peloton's stock is currently up 4.58% to a price of $92.45. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 23.79 million, about 146.44% of its recent 30-day volume average of 16.25 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $105.94 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $171.09 and as low as $38.8.

