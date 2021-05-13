Why YETI Holdings' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

YETI's stock is trading up 5.19% to a price of $85.21. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.87 million, which is approximately 219.35% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.31 million.

The 50-day moving average price of YETI Holdings's stock was $78.43 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $90.65 and a low of $24.63 in the past 52 weeks.

