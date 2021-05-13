fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.45
314.44
+ 0.77%
DIA
+ 4.04
332.15
+ 1.2%
SPY
+ 4.46
401.25
+ 1.1%
TLT
+ 0.21
135.39
+ 0.15%
GLD
+ 0.70
169.74
+ 0.41%

Why YETI Holdings' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 13, 2021 3:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

YETI's stock is trading up 5.19% to a price of $85.21. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.87 million, which is approximately 219.35% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.31 million.

The 50-day moving average price of YETI Holdings's stock was $78.43 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $90.65 and a low of $24.63 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Yeti's Stock Sitting Out Under Blue Skies: A Technical Look Heading Into Earnings

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) is set to report its first-quarter 2021 earnings before the opening bell on Thursday. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    On Friday morning, 417 companies achieved new highs for the year. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    During Monday's morning trading, 363 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: PureCycle, Uber, Yeti, Paysafe, IBM And More

Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock. Here are this week's pitches. read more