Why Albemarle's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 7, 2021 2:59 pm
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares are trading higher after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and raised its price target from $125 to $152.

Albemarle's stock has been rising Friday, up 5.86% to a price of $161.48. The stock's volume is currently 743.63 thousand, which is roughly 69.7% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.07 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $153.52 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $188.35 and fallen to a low of $56.17.

