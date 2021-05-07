Why Albemarle's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) shares are trading higher after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and raised its price target from $125 to $152.

Albemarle's stock has been rising Friday, up 5.86% to a price of $161.48. The stock's volume is currently 743.63 thousand, which is roughly 69.7% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.07 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $153.52 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $188.35 and fallen to a low of $56.17.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.