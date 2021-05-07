fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.48
329.03
+ 0.75%
DIA
+ 2.34
343.20
+ 0.68%
SPY
+ 3.07
416.03
+ 0.73%
TLT
-0.77
140.69
-0.55%
GLD
+ 1.52
168.52
+ 0.89%

Why BioNTech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 7, 2021 2:37 pm
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares are trading higher following news the company and Pfizer initiated a Biologics License Application with the FDA for approval of their mRNA vaccine. German government officials on Thursday also came out in opposition to Biden's plan to suspend COVID-19 vaccine patents, which has also helped lift the stock.

BioNTech's stock is trading up 7.15% to a price of $180.2. The stock's current volume for the day is 3.56 million, which is approximately 104.13% of its previous 30-day average volume of 3.42 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $126.98 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $213.15 and fallen to a low of $45.08.

