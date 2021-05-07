Why Eventbrite's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Eventbrite is currently up 8.3% to a price of $22.18. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.41 million, about 111.98% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.26 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $22.6 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $26.52 and as low as $6.33.

