Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 6, 2021 3:22 pm
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares are trading lower ahead of the company's Q1 earnings report, which is scheduled for today after market close. Recent weak earnings from streaming peer Netflix has potentially weighed on sentiment ahead of the report.

Roku's stock has been falling Thursday, down 8.71% to a price of $275.76. The stock's volume is currently 6.82 million, which is roughly 196.39% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.47 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Roku's stock was $355.19 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $486.72 and a low of $100.19 in the past 52 weeks.

