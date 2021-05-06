fbpx
QQQ
-0.67
329.70
-0.2%
DIA
+ 0.53
341.81
+ 0.16%
SPY
-0.72
416.51
-0.17%
TLT
+ 0.12
139.57
+ 0.09%
GLD
+ 2.51
164.80
+ 1.5%

Why Avid Technology Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 6, 2021 10:22 am
Avid Technology's (NASDAQ:AVID) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 guidance.

Avid Technology stock has been rising Thursday, up 20.65% to a price of $26.21. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 497.42 thousand, about 136.59% of its recent 30-day volume average of 364.18 thousand.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $20.92 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $24.47 and as low as $4.67.

