fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.22
337.78
+ 0.36%
DIA
+ 2.10
336.40
+ 0.62%
SPY
+ 2.42
415.16
+ 0.58%

'Pennies: Going In Raw' Podcast Recap: Episode 38.5 Gary Trades Interview

byAaron Bry
April 29, 2021 5:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'Pennies: Going In Raw' Podcast Recap: Episode 38.5 Gary Trades Interview

On this week’s Wednesday episode of "Pennies: Going In Raw," hosts Dan Knight and Mitchell Hennessey (aka Hugh Henne) welcome Gary Trades (aka Mystic Mac) to the show. Mac, Knight and Hennessey discussed their different strategies to navigate this choppy market, and what there is to look forward to.

The traders talked about how small caps are seemingly doing better, with a few running more than 100% this week.

“Last Thursday and Friday… Thursday towards the end of the day and then on Friday we had two hundred-percent runners, we were starting to get some confidence back in the small-cap world,” Hennessey said.

One in particular that the PGIR crew mentioned was Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:MVIS). Last Thursday, Microvision ran more than 100%, opening at $13.14 and hitting highs around $26.44. Hennessey and Knight have discussed in the past that seeing a small-cap stock run 100% is a good sign of the market, but Hennessey expressed some uncertainty about why exactly Microvision was running.

“And then you have a few like MVIS… which you’re like why is this thing up 300% in two weeks of trading?” Hennessey said. “Yes it had news, but is there just that many shorts in there? Is it like a small GameStop squeeze? I like things to make sense, and right now it doesn’t make sense to me.”

For many traders, the small-cap market has been choppy and volatile. Despite this, the Russell 2000 Index, an index that tracks 2000 small-cap companies has actually outperformed the S&P 500 as well as the NASDAQ thus far in 2021.

Gary Trades and the PGIR hosts also talked about how for newer traders, this type of up-and-down market can be frustrating and even push some traders away altogether. Gary compared traders that walk away after a few bad trades, to if Michael Jordan stopped shooting the basketball after a poor game.

“If Michael Jordan takes himself out of the game… he’s not going to go on to be at the status he’s at now,” Gary Trades said. “You have to play smart. Maybe you don’t go for three-pointers right now, maybe you don’t even go in for a slam dunk right now. But a layup… layups still put points on the board.”

Watch Gary Trades' February appearance on Benzinga's "Power Hour":

Benzinga is a sponsor of "Pennies: Going In Raw."

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas Interview

Related Articles

15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates. read more

Facebook And Qualcomm Lead The QQQ Higher Thursday

U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday following strong earnings results from Apple and Facebook while investors also weighed comments from President Biden's address to Congress. Also, the Fed announced on Wednesday it would leave interest rates unchanged. read more

54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ: WVVI) climbed 40.5% to $14.39. read more

Bears Take Control Of MicroVision Stock

Don’t count on shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) revisiting their recent highs anytime soon. Following an epic reversal on Tuesday, they closed down Wednesday. read more