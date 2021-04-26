fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.01
337.41
+ 0.59%
DIA
-0.41
340.90
-0.12%
SPY
+ 0.99
415.82
+ 0.24%
TLT
+ 0.01
140.05
+ 0.01%
GLD
+ 0.31
166.08
+ 0.19%

Why MDJM's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 26, 2021 1:33 pm
MDJM’s Stock Price And Volume Action

MDJM’s (NASDAQ:MDJH) stock is trading up 5.31% to a price of $4.56. The stock’s volume is currently 24.23 thousand, which is roughly 164.58% of its recent 30-day volume average of 14.72 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: MDJM shares are trading higher after the company signed a contract for a sales agency service project.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $4.46 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $5.85 and as low as $2.1.

