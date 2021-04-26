fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in ICICI Bank's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 26, 2021 1:16 pm
The Price And Volume Action In ICICI Bank’s Stock Today

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) is currently up 5.37% to a price of $15.83. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 6.73 million, about 96.57% of its recent 30-day volume average of 6.97 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: ICICI Bank shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $16.3 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $18.47 and fallen to a low of $7.66.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

