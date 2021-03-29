Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Elite Education Gr Intl's Stock Today
Elite Education Gr Intl’s Stock Price And Volume Action
Elite Education Gr Intl’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock has been rising Monday, up 34.04% to a price of $20.8. The stock’s current volume for the day is 3.80 million, which is approximately 67.2% of its previous 30-day average volume of 5.65 million.
Why It’s Moving
Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Elite Education Group International shares are trading higher. The stock’s IPO date was Thursday. NOTE: Other education stocks are also sharply higher.
Further Analysis of Recent Price Action
The stock’s 50-day moving average was $9.75 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $35.2 and fallen to a low of $3.58.
