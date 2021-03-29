fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.06
315.94
+ 0.02%
DIA
+ 0.53
329.96
+ 0.16%
SPY
-0.25
396.16
-0.06%
TLT
-0.94
137.60
-0.69%
GLD
-1.69
163.95
-1.04%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Elite Education Gr Intl's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 29, 2021 12:27 pm
Elite Education Gr Intl’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Elite Education Gr Intl’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock has been rising Monday, up 34.04% to a price of $20.8. The stock’s current volume for the day is 3.80 million, which is approximately 67.2% of its previous 30-day average volume of 5.65 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Elite Education Group International shares are trading higher. The stock’s IPO date was Thursday. NOTE: Other education stocks are also sharply higher.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $9.75 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $35.2 and fallen to a low of $3.58.

Trading Ideas

