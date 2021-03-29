fbpx
Why Is It Moving? Looking At Humanigen's Price Action Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 29, 2021 12:25 pm
Humanigen’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Humanigen’s (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock has been rising Monday, up 79.02% to a price of $25.37. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 59.03 million, about 4877.78% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.21 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Humanigen shares are trading higher after the company’s Phase 3 study of Lenzilumab achieved its primary endpoint.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $18.27 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $33.95 and as low as $3.4.

