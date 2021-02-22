If You Like SolarEdge, Check Out These 3 Companies

If you invested in SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) a year ago, you would be up roughly 190%.

The growth in the sector isn’t limited to just one stock either, with the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSE:TAN) being up roughly 200%.

Here are three more companies to look into if you’re enjoying your position in SolarEdge:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) sells solar power products, services and systems. The company designs and makes solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules and other solar power products.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a vertically integrated solar module manufacturer and systems installer. The company's modules derive from crystalline silicon technology and possess the industry's highest conversion efficiencies.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy products that connect solar generation, energy storage and management in one platform.

The different companies in the solar sector produce complimentary parts that are required for solar panels to efficiently turn sunlight into energy that can power buildings. Solar inverters transform DC energy gathered by solar modules into AC energy. Energy systems help bring the overall process together by monitoring the state of energy in buildings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.