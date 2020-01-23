What To Know About China's Protective Face Mask Market

Hazard masks are already a hot commodity in China, but the novel coronavirus has heightened demand. Chinese mask manufacturers continue to blaze through orders, turning 20 million masks per day at max capacity and declining their traditional pause for Spring Festival, according to The Global Times.

The Made-in-China search engine reveals thousands of local face-mask manufacturers equipped to serve the market. They rival 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) and other global brands seeking to profit off viral fear.

What To Know About Alpha Pro Tech

Among the largest names in the business is Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT).

The company manufactures not only face masks for the general public but also disposable full-body suits, eye shields and shoe covers for health-care workers exposed to infected patients. The 30-year-old company operates entirely in the U.S. but supplies to the global market. It made its name during the H1N1, MERS and Ebola outbreaks and has become a quick buy in times of health crises.

The market focuses on few other protective clothing manufacturers during epidemics. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) is emphasized for its disposable hazard apparel, but most other players, as in the case with the Chinese industry, are privately held.

Alpha Pro Tech's stock traded around $5.14 per share at time of publication, after starting the week trading under the $3.50 level.

