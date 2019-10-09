A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 9, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) shares were down 0.1%. JPMorgan maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $265 to $275.
- Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) shares were down 2.3% to $8.15.
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares were down 5% to $1.62.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were up 8.3% to $116.96 after Macquarie upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares were up 0.1% to $51.83.
- Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) shares were up 3.4% to $26.27. Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded the stock from Hold to Reduce.
- Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) shares were down 7.7% to $17.87. The company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Eros International (NYSE: EROS) shares were down 3.4% to $1.42.
- FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares were up 4.6% to $14.48 after the company said it expects Q3 sales to be at or above its issued guidance.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 1% to $226.75.
