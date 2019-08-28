Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 28, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 2:33pm   Comments
Share:

most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Ossen Innovation Co (NASDAQ: OSN) shares were down 9% to $3.27.
  2. Lannett Co (NASDAQ: LCI) shares were up 40.5% to $8.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and strong 2020 sales guidance.
  3. DPW Holdings (AMEX: DPW) shares were up 9.8% to $3.45. The company cleared $2 million in debt through separate exchange agreements with two creditors.
  6. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares were down 7.2% to $139.44 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  7. Altria Group (NYSE: MO) shares were up 2.5% to $46.37
  8. Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares were down 6.4% to $1.96.
  9. Edison National (NASDAQ: EDNT) shares were down 4.6% to $2.27. The stock has seen continued upward momentum.
  10. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares were up 0.2% to $164.10. the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  11. SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares were up 13% to $3.45. The stock rose more than 100% after the company’s subsidiary, SWK Technologies, sold its MAPADOC EDI division to SPS Commerce.
  12. Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) shares were up 3.5% to $13.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued strong 2019 EPS guidance.

Posted-In: Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + EDNT)

38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Autodesk Analysts: Sell-off May Be Overreaction, Fundamentals Remain Strong
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Tiffany Earnings Beat Estimates
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Report: US Officials Move To Block Trans-Pacific Cable