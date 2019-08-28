A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 28, 2019
most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Ossen Innovation Co (NASDAQ: OSN) shares were down 9% to $3.27.
- Lannett Co (NASDAQ: LCI) shares were up 40.5% to $8.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and strong 2020 sales guidance.
- DPW Holdings (AMEX: DPW) shares were up 9.8% to $3.45. The company cleared $2 million in debt through separate exchange agreements with two creditors.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares were down 7.2% to $139.44 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Altria Group (NYSE: MO) shares were up 2.5% to $46.37
- Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares were down 6.4% to $1.96.
- Edison National (NASDAQ: EDNT) shares were down 4.6% to $2.27. The stock has seen continued upward momentum.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares were up 0.2% to $164.10. the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares were up 13% to $3.45. The stock rose more than 100% after the company’s subsidiary, SWK Technologies, sold its MAPADOC EDI division to SPS Commerce.
- Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) shares were up 3.5% to $13.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued strong 2019 EPS guidance.
Posted-In: Trading Ideas
