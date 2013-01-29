Top 4 Mid-Cap Stocks In The Processed & Packaged Goods Industry With The Highest Cash

Below are the top mid-cap processed & packaged goods stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of cash. Ralcorp Holdings

RAH

had $352.40 million in total cash and $2.02 billion in total debt for the latest quarter. The J. M. Smucker Company

SJM

had $203.55 million in total cash for the latest quarter. However, J. M. Smucker had $2.07 billion in total debt for the same period. McCormick & Company

MKC

had $88.80 million in total cash and $1.26 billion in total debt for the latest quarter. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters

GMCR

had $58.29 million in total cash and $540.54 million in total debt for the latest quarter.