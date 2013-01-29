ñol

Top 4 Mid-Cap Stocks In The Processed & Packaged Goods Industry With The Highest Cash

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 3:30 AM | 1 min read
Below are the top mid-cap processed & packaged goods stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of cash. Ralcorp Holdings
RAH
had $352.40 million in total cash and $2.02 billion in total debt for the latest quarter. The J. M. Smucker Company
SJM
had $203.55 million in total cash for the latest quarter. However, J. M. Smucker had $2.07 billion in total debt for the same period. McCormick & Company
MKC
had $88.80 million in total cash and $1.26 billion in total debt for the latest quarter. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters
GMCR
had $58.29 million in total cash and $540.54 million in total debt for the latest quarter.

